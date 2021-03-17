Driver of BMW ejected, killed in crash on Northwest Side exit ramp, police say

A male driver is dead after he was ejected during a vehicle crash on the city’s Northwest Side early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 3600 block of Northwest Loop 410, on the exit ramp to I-10.

According to police, the man was driving a black BMW sedan eastbound when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of his vehicle and drove straight into the metal guardrail. That’s when, police say, the vehicle spun 90 degrees clockwise and came to rest along the guardrail.

Police said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

