Schertz police search for missing man

Jacob Dubois, 22, of Schertz was last seen by his family on March 7, 2021.

Schertz police are looking for clues about the whereabouts of a man who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Jacob Dubois, 22, was last seen leaving his residence in the 5100 block of Brookline at about 11:45 p.m. on March 7. He was headed to see a friend but has not been seen or heard from since.

Dubois is described as a Caucasian male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 157 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a thin build.

He was last seen wearing a gray and white short-sleeved shirt, gray sweatpants, and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about Dubois is asked to contact the Schertz Police Department at 210-619-1200.