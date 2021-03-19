West Side murder victim, suspect had ongoing beef, SAPD says

A man who was shot and killed late last year and the man accused of murdering him had an ongoing beef, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The document was released following the arrest Thursday of Bobby Ray Solis, 36.

The affidavit did not specify, though, what led to the November 30 shooting of John Eric Garcia, 35.

It says witnesses saw Solis that night, standing next to a white SUV in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Callaghan Road.

Police say soon after Garcia left his apartment to meet up with Solis, witnesses heard gunshots.

Bobby Ray Solis, 36, is accused of shooting and killing man, SAPD says. (KSAT)

They later found Garcia on the ground, fatally wounded.

The affidavit says although witnesses identified Solis, investigators spent weeks researching the case and collecting evidence.

It says they found surveillance video and cell phone records that tied him to the scene.

Solis is being held in the Bexar County jail with his bond set at $250,000.

