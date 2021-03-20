Missing child’s mother tells great aunt she gave up baby for adoption in newly released recording

SAN ANTONIO – The great aunt of a child last seen several months ago has shared a recording of a conversation she says she had with the baby’s mother about the child’s whereabouts.

Mariesol Gomez says the mother, D’Lanny Chairez, admitted to giving up baby James Chairez for adoption. However, it’s unclear when the recording took place.

When she was taken into custody on Monday, police said Chairez told them she had wanted to give up the child for adoption.

Officers say they also found a bloody crib sheet. However, there is still no word on baby James’ whereabouts.

Hear the audio conversation by clicking on the video in the player above.