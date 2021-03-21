Have you seen her? Search underway for missing teen in Waco

The Waco Police Department has issued a Child Abduction Alert for Alejandra Castro, 16

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Police issued a Child Abduction Alert for Alejandra Castro, 16, who was last seen at 1:25 a.m., Sunday, on S 20th Street and Connor Avenue in Waco.

She’s described as being five foot, five inches tall with black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white crop top, an Ariat jacket with a Mexico flag on the back and blue jeans.

Authorities believe Castro is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to contact police at 254-750-7500.

More on KSAT:

Schertz police search for missing man

Missing child’s mother tells great aunt she gave up baby for adoption in newly released recording