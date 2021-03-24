Cinnamon Toast what? Man says he found pieces of shrimp in his cereal

This is a display of General Mills Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal at a Costco Warehouse in Robinson Township, Pa., on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Have you ever taken a bite of something and gone, “Woah, wait what was that?”

Imagine eating an entire bowl of cereal and then seeing what looks like shrimp tails and other mysterious items in the cereal bag.

Jensen Karp, a writer, podcaster and rapper, has a story that may beat anyone else for years to come. He says he found some foreign items in his cereal that appear to be shrimp tails.

Ummmm @CTCSquares - why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

The 41-year-old, who is married to Danielle Fishel — who played Topanga in the television series Boy Meets World — has been documenting his cinnamon-covered adventure for the past couple of days.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 11: Danielle Fishel (L) and executive producer Jensen Karp at TBS' Drop the Mic and The Joker's Wild Premiere Party at Dream Hotel on October 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Shoot ID 26854_010 (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for TBS) (2017 Getty Images)

Following Karp’s complaints and social call out, the company promised to look into the incident, but, aside from some vouchers, has not indicated a problem or taken the blame.

We’re sorry to see what you found! We would like to report this to our quality team and replace the box. Can you please send us a DM to collect more details? Thanks! — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) March 22, 2021

In one tweet, the company said, “after further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended. We assure you that there’s no possibility of cross-contamination with shrimp.”

However, Karp tweeted an image of what looks like shrimp ends covered in the iconic cinnamon powder used in the cereal.

Ok, we’ll after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos. I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me? https://t.co/7DmADmoqUt pic.twitter.com/rSLE60pvoy — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

The company told Karp that their quality team wanted to review the “shrimp pieces” to determine what happened.

Karp said that he will hold onto one of the ends so that he does not look “insane” to people watching this tragedy unfold from the outside.

Should I take MY shrimp tail to a lab? I’m all-in. pic.twitter.com/QCWuqCKgH6 — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

For the non-believers, Karp has an entire thread aimed at proving that he did not stage the shrimping.

I was convinced to go back through the bag, since when I first noticed the shrimp tails, I freaked out and closed the box. Here’s all my findings, which also now includes a weird little string? pic.twitter.com/mRDUhqG3I8 — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Something regarding the stupid “Did he fake this?” take: there are black items COOKED ONTO the squares and tons of it at the bottom of the bag, in addition to shrimp tails and other SUGAR COATED junk. Also, it’s only “viral” because of their insane response. I would’ve dropped it pic.twitter.com/WOt9j2V0sg — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

But what his wife found may be even more grotesque. Karp said the second bag of cereal in the family pack box appeared to be taped closed and had some kind of string, possibly dental floss, inside.

UPDATE: my wife has a stronger stomach than me and checked the OTHER bag in the family pack. This one seems taped up (?) and also appears to include...(I don’t even want to say it)...dental floss. pic.twitter.com/yKPkpx7PWq — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

So, what’s next in this weirdly tasty saga?

We’re going to a lab pic.twitter.com/utlWpU1k4I — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

Well, Karp took his box to an area lab and also followed up with General Mills about his complaint and involved police for a possible product tampering case.

I can’t believe this in a real life, publicly traded company. pic.twitter.com/v5fAz2SSyM — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

However, the company maintains its innocence in the matter.

That’s not all though, the shrimp have even gotten a scholarship of sorts and are now going to be studied “morphologically” at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles to determine what they are.

I am happy to report: a Carcinologist (crustacean researcher) that works at NHMLA is going to morphologically identify the shrimp using microscopy and he will work with a team of researchers to use DNA to try and identify the putative shrimp down to species. THIS IS HAPPENING. — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 24, 2021

The event has even inspired some truly creative memes. See some of Karp’s favorites below:

I think I know who the culprit was, clearly a case of corporate sabotage. pic.twitter.com/JkIPEnWhmg — dave perillo (@Montygog) March 23, 2021

Ummmm @CTCSquares - why is there a DVD copy of 2015’s ‘Mortdecai’ in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/CkTFUPOjrS — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) March 23, 2021

