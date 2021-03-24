photo
Cinnamon Toast what? Man says he found pieces of shrimp in his cereal

Jensen Karp says he found an odd ‘prize’ included in his cereal box

Jakob Rodriguez
, Digital Journalist

General Mills
Cereal
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
trending
This is a display of General Mills Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal at a Costco Warehouse in Robinson Township, Pa., on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Have you ever taken a bite of something and gone, “Woah, wait what was that?”

Imagine eating an entire bowl of cereal and then seeing what looks like shrimp tails and other mysterious items in the cereal bag.

Jensen Karp, a writer, podcaster and rapper, has a story that may beat anyone else for years to come. He says he found some foreign items in his cereal that appear to be shrimp tails.

The 41-year-old, who is married to Danielle Fishel — who played Topanga in the television series Boy Meets World — has been documenting his cinnamon-covered adventure for the past couple of days.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 11: Danielle Fishel (L) and executive producer Jensen Karp at TBS' Drop the Mic and The Joker's Wild Premiere Party at Dream Hotel on October 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Shoot ID 26854_010 (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for TBS) (2017 Getty Images)

Following Karp’s complaints and social call out, the company promised to look into the incident, but, aside from some vouchers, has not indicated a problem or taken the blame.

In one tweet, the company said, “after further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended. We assure you that there’s no possibility of cross-contamination with shrimp.”

However, Karp tweeted an image of what looks like shrimp ends covered in the iconic cinnamon powder used in the cereal.

The company told Karp that their quality team wanted to review the “shrimp pieces” to determine what happened.

Karp said that he will hold onto one of the ends so that he does not look “insane” to people watching this tragedy unfold from the outside.

For the non-believers, Karp has an entire thread aimed at proving that he did not stage the shrimping.

But what his wife found may be even more grotesque. Karp said the second bag of cereal in the family pack box appeared to be taped closed and had some kind of string, possibly dental floss, inside.

So, what’s next in this weirdly tasty saga?

Well, Karp took his box to an area lab and also followed up with General Mills about his complaint and involved police for a possible product tampering case.

However, the company maintains its innocence in the matter.

That’s not all though, the shrimp have even gotten a scholarship of sorts and are now going to be studied “morphologically” at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles to determine what they are.

The event has even inspired some truly creative memes. See some of Karp’s favorites below:

