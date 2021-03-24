Driver ejected, killed in vehicle crash on Northeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was ejected during a vehicle crash on the city’s Northeast Side early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 6000 block of Eisenhauer Road, not far from Woodlake Parkway and Walzem Road.

According to police, a man in his late 30s or early 40s was traveling on Eisenhauer Road when he lost control and rolled the vehicle over.

Police said the male driver was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say speed likely played a factor in the crash.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.