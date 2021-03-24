Gender equality and the COVID-19 crossroads for working women

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – March is National Women’s History Month and oh, what a long way we’ve come ladies. And yet, there’s still much more to do.

100 years ago women won the right to vote and today a woman is vice president. Even though there is a record number of women in Congress this year, they still make up less than 30% of the House, and even less than that of the Senate. There are just 37 female CEOs running America’s highest-grossing companies, and now, experts believe COVID-19 is pushing women and companies into a critical crossroads.

Although women are earning college degrees at higher rates than their male counterparts, men are 70 percent more likely to be an executive. So, what is holding women back?

The stress of working from home, combined with the challenges of childcare and homeschooling, has one in four women considering downshifting their careers or leaving the workforce entirely.

To retain more women, companies need to take steps to reduce the additional pressures they are experiencing. Develop a sustainable pace at work, reset norms around flexibility and reassess performance criteria set before the pandemic to make sure those criteria are still attainable.

Also, create open and frequent communication with employees.

Even if all that can be accomplished, the global gender gap report says that based on the latest data, it will take the United States another 207 years to reach gender equality.

