Local News

Get your completed COVID-19 vaccine card laminated for free at Office Depot through July

The offer is valid in-store only

Jakob Rodriguez
, Digital Journalist

You can get your COVID-19 vaccine card laminated for free at any Office Depot through July. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

You can get your completed COVID-19 vaccine card laminated for free at any Office Depot through July 25, according to the company.

We all know how valuable the COVID-19 vaccine is, so when you get yours, make sure to protect your records!

The offer is valid in-store only, but can be done at any Office Depot location, according to the company.

You can use the following nationwide coupon code: 52516714 to redeem your lamination.

For more information, click here.

