Get your completed COVID-19 vaccine card laminated for free at Office Depot through July

You can get your completed COVID-19 vaccine card laminated for free at any Office Depot through July 25, according to the company.

The offer is valid in-store only, but can be done at any Office Depot location, according to the company.

You can use the following nationwide coupon code: 52516714 to redeem your lamination.

For more information, click here.

