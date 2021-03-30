500 unaccompanied migrant minors arrive at Freeman Coliseum expo center

SAN ANTONIO – Buses filled with hundreds of migrant children who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border arrived at the Freeman Coliseum’s expo center Monday night.

Roughly 500 children are now sheltered at the facility, which is expected to house as many as 2,400. The group only consists of boys between the ages of 13 years-old to 17 years-old.

According to a release the facility has an internal potential capacity of 2,100 beds.

According to Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, the children, could have a stay anywhere from five to nine days, but that the stay could be extended to two weeks if someone tests positive for COVID-19.

Additionally, 300 medical beds are included in a separate facility.

The U.S, Department of Health and Human Services is now working to make sure the unaccompanied children are unified with their families or put with suitable sponsors in the U.S.

The intake site is providing standards of care for children, which includes clean and comfortable sleeping quarters, meals, recreational activities and access to medical services.

Volunteers worked all weekend to help set up the facility and to make sure they have things like clothing and hygiene products.

Catholic Charities and the Refugee Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) are providing supportive services and they now anticipate having more help, as they have already received a large interest from hundreds of people who hope to volunteer.

Wolff along with Congressman Joaquin Castro and Commissioner Rebecca Clay Flores, are expected to tour the facility later on Tuesday.

