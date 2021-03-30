Hello Kitty Cafe truck coming to San Antonio’s Shops at La Cantera this Easter weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will once again roll into San Antonio.

The truck will be at The Shops at La Cantera from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday near the entrance of Barnes and Noble.

Since 2014, the truck has toured different U.S. cities to give fans a chance to buy exclusive Hello Kitty-themed treats and merchandise.

In its newest arrival, customers can pick from items like new cookie sets, a new pink heart t-shirt, a new rainbow thermos or a new cookie plush.

The truck has also incorporated new safety procedures and increased sanitation efforts for guests amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They include:

Staff will be wearing masks and gloves.

Social-distancing markers will be placed on the ground to encourage proper physical distancing for guests inline.

Counters and payment systems will be wiped down with disinfectant every 30 minutes.

Contactless/cashless transactions will be available.

Goodies from the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck. (Courtesy, Hello Kitty Cafe Truck)

