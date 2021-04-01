Man trying to cross street hit, killed by sedan, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 61-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross a Northeast Side street, San Antonio police said Thursday.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 6700 block of FM 78.

According to police, the man was trying to cross the street when a sport utility vehicle swerved to avoid him. That’s when, police said, a second vehicle, a silver sedan, was unable to stop and struck the man while he was in the street. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD said the driver of the vehicle did stop to render aid.

The name of the man killed has not been released, pending notification to next of kin.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver.