San Antonio – Gonzaba Medical Group has received 2,000 Pfizer vaccines and is opening up appointments for people 16 years and older, the company announced on Friday.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 210-905-4276. Phone lines are open until 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

The vaccination appointments will be scheduled between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on April 5, 6 and 7.

The vaccines will be administered at the Gonzaba Event Center at 933 Pleasanton Road.

More on KSAT: