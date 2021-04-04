1 dead, 2 hospitalized after rollover crash on Southwest Side, officials say

San Antonio police and first responders are on scene of a major crash on the Southwest Side.

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and two others are hospitalized following a rollover crash on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon on Loop 410 and Somerset Road.

Police said the vehicle was traveling westbound in the far outside lane when it crossed over the roadway, flipped and hit road signage.

Three people were inside of the vehicle that crashed, including a child, according to officials. No other vehicles were involved.

One person died at the scene and two others were hospitalized, police said. One person was airlifted to an area hospital and the other was taken to University Hospital from the scene by EMS.

The highway was shut down during the crash and the investigation is still underway.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

