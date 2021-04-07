Bexar County DA investigator to resign after DWI arrest

SAN ANTONIO – An investigator with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office will resign days after San Antonio police arrested him on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Ricardo Bermudez Jr., 31, was arrested April 2 around 4 a.m. on the near North Side, county booking records show.

Bermudez was taken into custody near the intersection of West Hildebrand Avenue and Michigan Avenue. The Dodge Charger he was operating at the time of his arrest was later impounded, records show.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales provided the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

“Ricardo Bermudez is a four year veteran of the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office. Following his arrest on April 2, 2021, Mr. Bermudez was immediately placed on leave from his duties as a criminal investigator. He has since indicated his intention to resign his position. Additionally, our office has requested the judge appoint an independent prosecutor to handle this case. We can make no further comment on this matter.”

Bermudez, who is free on $800 bond, is scheduled to make a virtual court appearance May 4, court officials said Wednesday.