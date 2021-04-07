SAFD: Likely electrical fire destroys backyard camper on East Side

Firefighters responded to a camper fire around 8:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Lula Mae Street.

SAN ANTONIO – An electrical fire has likely destroyed a camper in the backyard of a home on the city’s East Side early Wednesday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 8:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Lula Mae Street, not far from North W.W. White Road and Loop 410.

Fire officials said a woman inside the home first heard a popping noise and then saw a camper in the backyard on fire.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly and without incident. The camper, however, was destroyed by the fire.

The woman told firefighters she had an electrician recently come out to the home and hardwire the new camper to the house. They were going to use it as an extension to the home, the woman said.

The fire did not spread to the house or cause any other significant damage. The woman was the only person inside the house and was not hurt.

Arson investigators will now be looking into the fire, but they feel the likely cause to be electrical in nature.