Southwest ISD’s community clinic has played a crucial role throughout the coronavirus pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – Residents living near Southwest High School, have not had to go far for treatment or testing for COVID-19.

“We did see a lot of COVID patients and when those numbers were high it was every day we would see about 23, 24,” said Adriane Garcia, physician assistant.

Garcia said COVID testing has been available at the Southwest ISD School-based health clinic since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

“With the telemedicine visit, they get the order, the patients can drive up and we can do the COVID swab outside,” Garcia said.

Staff said if the clinic told KSAT that if the clinic was not there area families would have been greatly impacted during the pandemic.

“We serve the community, we serve the teachers, the students, their siblings, their grandparents,” said Elizabeth Manrique, Business Operations Manager at University Health System.

Ad

Garcia said clinic staff members are concerned about a possible fourth COVID-19 surge.

“This community would definitely have been at a disadvantage because I would say the closest clinic here is probably about five or six miles inside of San Antonio,” Garcia said.

She said they are constantly reminding parents about taking COVID safety precautions.

“It’s always scary to hear about these new variants,” Garcia said. “Washing our hands, physically distance, wearing our mask those. Those things cannot change right now. We’ve got to continue to stay diligent in preventing COVID.”

Here is a list of University Health School-based clinics:

Harlandale ISD School-based Health Clinic- Collier Elementary 834 W. Southcross Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78211

Southwest ISD School-based Health Clinic –District Campus 11914 Dragon Lane, San Antonio, TX 78252

San Antonio ISD School-based Health Clinic-Tafolla Middle School 1303 W Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78207

San Antonio ISD School-based Health Clinic–Davis Middle School 4702 E Houston Street, San Antonio, TX 78220



Also on KSAT:

Vaccine hesitancy among Bexar County residents has fallen by half in 6 months, Bexar Facts poll says

Ad

How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in San Antonio when appointments are available

‘Vaccine passports’ banned by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in executive order