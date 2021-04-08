Teenage boy in critical condition after being shot in head in apparent drive-by shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A teenage boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the head in an apparent drive-by shooting late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to a home in the 4300 block of Spring Oak Drive, not far from North W. W. White Road and Interstate 10 after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the teenage boy was inside his home when someone inside a blue vehicle drove up to the house and started firing.

Police said the boy was struck in the back of the head and rushed to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition. His name and age have not been released.

SAPD said the call to the house was the second shooting call in a week at the residence. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.