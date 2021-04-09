Family, friends remember bicyclist killed in downtown San Antonio as kind, generous person

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of bicyclists rolled down North St. Mary’s Street to honor the life of a bicyclist who was struck and killed while on the curb.

The victim, who family members identified as Beatrice Gonzales, was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night in the 1400 block of North St. Mary’s Street.

San Antonio police say a driver jumped a curb and struck Gonzales as she waited on the curb for her bicyclist group.

Jessica Flores says Gonzales, her sister, was a gift to the world in the kindness she brought to it.

“(Beatrice) was a good person. She gave to anybody that needed help,” Flores said. “You asked, she gave it to you. She didn’t ask you why, no questions, nothing. She was there.”

Hundreds of bicyclists rode into a vigil at the crash site on Thursday, where family and friends gathered to remember Gonzales.

Gonzales was a mother and grandmother. Friends say she was also a member of the Beers and Gears Cycling Crews San Antonio cycling club.

The fatal crash happened almost exactly two years after another cyclist, Tito Bradshaw, was killed. Those in the cyclist community are asking for city leaders to take notice and begin to make changes that protect pedestrians and cyclists.

Samantha Castillo, 24, was charged with intoxication manslaughter in the case. She has bonded since out. Online court records show she had no prior arrests.