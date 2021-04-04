San Antonio family seeking justice two years after cyclist’s death

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been two years since the death of Tito Bradshaw, a man killed while riding his bicycle by a woman who police say was drinking and driving.

A memorial was held Saturday for Bradshaw in the 1900 block of East Houston, the place of his death, by his family and friends. His father, Harry Bradshaw Jr., said it was a bittersweet moment and that the family is still asking for justice.

“We’re here to make sure that there’s some justice brought to Tito for what happened to him. We’re here also to help voice the bike community, wanting to put a permanent memorial in the city of San Antonio,” said Harry Bradshaw.

All Bexar County courts are scheduled to reopen for in-person hearings on Monday, after a year of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tito’s mother said she believes this is part of the reason why it’s taken so long to get a trial date.

“So we do believe that the reason why we haven’t gotten justice is because you know, everything being so backed up, in the court system,” said Tito’s mother.

Linda Collier Mason was arrested at the scene of Tito’s death on Apr. 1, 2019, on suspicion of intoxication assault. But, that charge was later upgraded to intoxication manslaughter after Bradshaw had succumbed to his injuries.

The mother of Tito’s son, Jennifer Pena, said they need peace and closure.

“It’s not fair and we just want justice,” said Pena.

Pena said she’s hopeful Mason will stand before a judge as soon as next month.

“I know that it’s set for May, so if this could just be done in May, that would bring us some relief, some closure that she’s behind bars and she’s not out possibly drinking and driving,” said Pena.

