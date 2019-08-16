Motorist indicted in death of beloved San Antonio cyclist

SAN ANTONIO - The motorist accused of killing a well-known San Antonio cyclist was indicted by a Bexar County grand jury this week.

Linda Collier Mason, 67, is charged with intoxication manslaughter, according to a news release from the district attorney's office.

On April 1, shortly after midnight, police said Mason hit Tito Bradshaw, who was riding his bicycle, from behind in the 1900 block of East Houston Street.

Bradshaw was thrown backward into the windshield and suffered massive head injuries.

Police arrested Mason that day on suspicion of intoxication assault. The charge was upgraded when Bradshaw died of his injuries.

The news of Bradshaw's death rocked San Antonio's cycling community. Fellow cyclists organized a downtown vigil for him shortly after his death.

Bradshaw owned the Bottom Bracket Social Club bike shop.

Since his death, UTSA dedicated a new bike trail to honor Bradshaw. The bike trail includes a free tool shop for cyclists and a ride-share pickup point.

