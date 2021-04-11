Netflix debuts trailer for ‘Selena: The Series’ part 2

With an iconic discography and signature Tejano flow, Netflix’s “Selena: The Series” transfixed fans with an inside look at Selena’s earliest year. The second season is slated to be a must-see event.

Ahead of the second part’s release, Netflix said in a press release that 25 million households worldwide tuned into the series’ first part after its premiere in December of 2020.

Additionally, Netflix reported, the series reached the top 10 list in 23 countries, including the U.S., Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Peru.

Jaime Davila, president and co-founder of Campanario Entertainment, said the production company is looking forward to fans continuing to discover and re-discover the power of Selena’s story.

“Selena is an inspirational figure who’s transcended generations. At Campanario, we’ve always known it was crucial for this series to find actors with the right mix of talent, charisma, and passion to honor Selena’s legacy and the story of her family,” Davila said in a statement. “Our casting director Carla Hool and her team have found an amazing cast to depict the Quintanilla family, and we’re sure fans everywhere will be captivated yet again by Selena’s incredible life.”

You can watch the trailer for season two in the video player below.

