2 men killed in shooting outside Northwest Side motel, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after two men were shot and killed outside a Northwest Side motel early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called around 6 a.m. to the Budget Suites of America in the 7800 block of Fredericksburg Road, not far from Louis Pasteur Drive in the Medical Center area after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, officers arrived to find two men in their 20s dead from gunshot wounds. Bullets were found to have hit a building and a handgun was also recovered at the scene, police said.

SAPD said at this time, they do not have a description of a shooter or possible suspects. A motive is also not currently known.

The names of the two men killed have not been released, pending notification to next of kin. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

