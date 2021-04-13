Temporary waiver on vehicle registrations, title transfers, disabled placards ending Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector Albert Uresti announced Monday that the temporary waiver that did away with the requirement to renew vehicle registrations, title transfers and disabled placards will end at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

The temporary requirement had been temporarily waived by the state when the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

“Bexar County Tax Office remained open throughout the shutdown, and as a result, the majority of our residents have current registrations,” Uresti said. “We are attempting to reach out to the approximately 75,000 motorists who still need to register before the waiver period ends.”

As has been required in recent years, those who are going for a vehicle safety inspection must provide proof of insurance. The inspection must be done no more than 90 days prior to the registration renewal.

“I want to encourage our citizens to not wait until the last minute, so they can avoid long waits and get their registration renewals on time, since there is no grace period after the April 14, 2021, deadline,” Uresti said.

Title transfers and registration renewals can be obtained inside any of the four tax office locations. People can also get their registration renewals and disabled placards at the drive-thru at 3505 Pleasanton Road.

All offices are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., with the exception of Wednesday, which has extended business hours until 6:30 p.m.

“Renewals may still be mailed to our office with payment for processing or may be deposited in our drop-boxes,” a news release stated. “You can also obtain most title transfers and registration renewals at any of the 19 private full-service title companies throughout Bexar County listed on our website.”

Registrations may also be renewed at H-E-B or online at www.TxDMV.gov.