Recognize them? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspects in robbery on North Side

Police, Crime Stoppers are searching for two men involved in a robbery.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the people responsible for a robbery at a convenience store last month.

The robbery occurred March 21 at a gas station in the 3500 block of Broadway Street, not far from East Hildebrand Avenue on the city’s North Side.

According to police, two men pulled into a gas station and then one of them approached the victim, displaying a weapon and demanding the victim’s property.

The suspects fled the scene in the white, four-door vehicle, police said.

SAPD said they searched the area for the two men, but they were not found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.