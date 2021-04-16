New trails, park amenities to explore in San Antonio this spring

The Skywalk at the Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge Image credit: Justin Moore Airborne Photography.

SAN ANTONIO – Just in time for spring and summer outings, a variety of new park amenities and trails have opened in the San Antonio area.

That means more time in nature amid a stressful year, plus new and cool features like the Skywalk at Phil Hardberger Park.

The Skywalk opened to the public earlier this month with a “squirrel’s eye view” of the North Side park.

The elevated, 1,000-foot-long walkway gently climbs 18-feet off the ground and connects people to the top of the Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge, which was also recently completed.

“The Skywalk is one of the most unique features of the Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge. I like to describe it as zip-line powered by your feet.” said former San Antonio Mayor Phil Hardberger.

The land bridge trail is about a quarter-mile long, according to the park.

Ad

Closer to downtown San Antonio, a new one-acre dog park has opened at Maverick Park. It includes sections for both large and small dogs, and Maverick park itself has been upgraded with new tables and seating.

For more places to visit, here is a select list of new park amenities and trail segments to explore this spring, according to the Parks and Recreation Department.

Benavides Park - Splash pad (1500 Saltillo St)

Comanche Lookout Park - Public art (15551 Nacogdoches)

Eisenhower Park - Lookout tower (19399 NW Military Hwy)

Gilbert Garza Park - Pavilion and playgrounds (1450 Mira Vista)

McAllister Park - Bicycle pump track and skills area, and largest dog park in San Antonio. (13102 Jones Maltsberger Rd)

Maverick Creek Greenway Trail (13620 Babcock Rd)

Maverick Park - Dog park (1000 Broadway)

Medina River Greenway Trail - Espada Trail (15890 Highway 16 S.)

Monterrey Park - Cricket field (5909 W. Commerce)

Nani Falcone Park - Disc golf course (8701 Mystic Park)

O.P. Schnabel Park - Cricket field and driving range (9700 Rochelle)

Phil Hardberger Park - Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge and Skywalk (13203 Blanco Rd/East entrance or 8400 N.W. Military/West entrance)

Salado Creek Greenway Trail - Commerce Trailhead (3600 E. Commerce)

Salado North Greenway Trail - 1604 Salado Trailhead (3104 North Loop 1604 West)

Southside Lions Park - Overlook off Hiawatha Trail (3100 Hiawatha)

Read also: