Terminally ill San Antonio teen passes away after lengthy battle with brain cancer

SAN ANTONIO – A terminally ill teen in San Antonio has died following a battle with brain cancer, her family confirms.

Heaven Sanchez, 17, passed away Friday morning, according to a post from her Facebook page, Heaven Sent. Sanchez was battling ATRT, a type of brain cancer, since 2008, when she was first diagnosed at the age of 5.

It is with deep deep sadness to inform everyone our Beautiful Heaven gained her wings this morning. Heaven was... Posted by Heaven Sent on Friday, April 16, 2021

The social media post reads as follows:

“It is with deep deep sadness to inform everyone our Beautiful Heaven gained her wings this morning. Heaven was surrounded by family and friends with an abundance of love. We will provide information on her memorial service at a later time as the family is using this moment to honor her life privately. We gratefully appreciate all prayers support and love throughout her journey! Heaven inspired so many people and touch their hearts in her own way.”

KSAT recently shed light on Sanchez’s story when her mother said she hoped to spend her 18th birthday this year with Bruno Mars.

After holding a surprise early birthday event, Sanchez’s family hoped Mars would make an appearance, but that didn’t happen. Instead, Mars sent her a large bouquet of flowers for her big day.

He also included a note with the bouquet that read the following:

“Dear Heaven, wishing you an amazing 18th birthday. Much love from your biggest fan, Bruno Mars.”

Details are limited on her memorial service as of yet. You can learn more about Sanchez’s legacy on social media here.

