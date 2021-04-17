WATCH LIVE: Prince Philip’s funeral at Windsor Castle

LONDON – It’s a day of national mourning in the United Kingdom as Prince Philip is laid to rest during a funeral ceremony at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

The event will be livestreamed in the video player above, and below, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The funeral service will be attended by the royal family, friends, more than 700 military personnel and more.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of the 800 mourners that are typically included in the funeral plans, there will only be 30 inside of St. George’s Chapel for the service. This includes Queen Elizabeth II and her four children, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The prince died April 9 at age 99, according to Buckingham Palace.

“He was known for his occasionally deeply offensive remarks — and for gamely fulfilling more than 20,000 royal engagements to boost British interests at home and abroad. He headed hundreds of charities, founded programs that helped British schoolchildren participate in challenging outdoor adventures, and played a prominent part in raising his four children, including his eldest son, Prince Charles, the heir to the throne,” the AP reports.

The prince’s body will be taken to the chapel in a “modified Land Rover Defender that he designed himself,” according to the AP. The vehicle is painted a military green and has an open back to carry a coffin.

Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, the children of Phillip and the queen, will walk behind the hearse. Grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry will also be with them, though they will not be walking side by side, according to the AP.

