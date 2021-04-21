Coronavirus update San Antonio, April 21: Metro Health reports 311 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

A kayaker paddles along the River Walk, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in downtown San Antonio. A program that has allowed kayaking on the business portion of the River Walk has been extended through January. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 214,382 total COVID-19 cases and 3,330 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 311 new cases as of Wednesday. Six new deaths were reported today.

Metro Health also reported that 246 patients are hospitalized, 84 are in the intensive care unit and 36 are on ventilators. There are 9% of staffed beds available and 72% of ventilators available.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 714,261 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 458,598 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

