San Antonio police release new surveillance video in drive-by shooting case

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are hoping new surveillance video will help solve a deadly drive-by shooting that happened last week.

Jesse Angel Cardenas, 39, was shot in the head as he rode his bicycle on Evergreen Court, north of downtown, on April 12.

Officials say surveillance video shows Cardenas was followed before the shooting by the suspect in a vehicle while riding down the street on his bike.

Police say they are looking for a suspect SUV that appears to be light gray.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SAPD Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635