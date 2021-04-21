SAPD: Woman extracted from SUV after rollover crash into bus stop, fence

A female driver rolled her vehicle over and crashed into a West Side bus stop and fence, police said.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 40s had to be extracted from her vehicle after she crashed on the city’s West Side late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. in the 300 block of Wilson Boulevard, not far from Culebra Road and Cincinnati Avenue.

According to police, the woman was traveling on Wilson Boulevard in a sport utility vehicle with her young daughter when, for an unknown reason, she rolled the vehicle into VIA bus stop and fence.

Police said the child was able to get herself out of the SUV, but the woman had to be cut out by firefighters after they first removed the roof.

The child was not hurt in the crash, police said. The woman was taken by EMS to University Hospital for minor injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.