San Antonio man, 20, sentenced to 4 years in prison for soliciting a minor on social media

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County District Attorney announced on Wednesday that a man was sentenced to prison for soliciting a minor through social media.

Andrew Cummings, 20, was found guilty of a charge of online solicitation of a minor under 14 years old.

The DA’s office said evidence presented in the case showed that Cummings met the child on Snapchat in 2019. He then asked the child to send nude photos and videos of herself to him.

Additionally, investigators also found that Cummings sent nude photos of himself to the child and discussed meeting the child in person.

“If not for this child’s father and grandmother discovering sexually explicit messages, this child could have met this defendant in person and been a victim of much more serious offenses. Their discovery and intervention protected this child from further harm,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

This case was prosecuted by the Public Integrity and Cyber Crime Division in the 175th District Court. The judge sentenced Cummings to four years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division.

“This case is a reminder that with social media and the internet so easily accessible to today’s youth, it is important for parents and guardians of our children to be vigilant in monitoring those communications to make sure our children do not fall victim to people who wish to exploit them,” said Assistant District Attorney Oscar Salinas.

Cummings will have to register as a sex offender for 10 years upon his release, officials say.

