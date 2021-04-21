Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 10

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who died after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 10 earlier this week.

Matthew Lee Morris, 33, died of multiple blunt force injuries sustained in that wreck that happened at 10 p.m. Sunday on the northbound lanes of I-10 near Old Fredericksburg Road in far north Bexar County, authorities said.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it appeared a car hit the motorcycle and Morris lost control and fell off the bike.

Other vehicles hit the motorcycle while he was on the street, according to deputies. At least three vehicles were involved in the crash.

No charges are expected to be filed.

