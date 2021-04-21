Man dies after crashing into 2 big rigs at high rate of speed on I-35 in New Braunfels

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities in New Braunfels said a man from North Texas died in a chain-reaction accident Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 35.

New Braunfels police and firefighters responded to the crash at 1:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the 2900 block of I-35 North near FM 306, where they discovered a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 truck had collided into the backs of two 18-wheelers.

The driver of the Silverado, who has since been identified as 39-year old Matthew Wade Patek from Mansfield, died at the scene, according to NBPD.

Authorities said the truck was traveling at a high rate of speed and “was unable to stop for slowing traffic.”

The truck first crashed into the back of a gravel hauler and the momentum caused the Silverado to wreck into a second 18-wheeler, becoming lodged underneath it, police said.

Ad

The 37-year-old driver of the gravel hauler was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police said the driver of the second big rig was not injured.

Authorities said an autopsy for Patek has been ordered, but alcohol is not suspected to be a factor.

Read also: