BCSO searching for driver who fatally struck man on Loop 1604 before fleeing

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are still searching for the driver in a hit-and-run that killed a 26-year-old man near Adkins one year ago.

Antonio Marquez was struck by a vehicle at 11:51 a.m. on April 16, 2020, in the 2100 block of E. Loop 1604 S., according to San Antonio Crime Stoppers.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to find the man injured. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Antonio Marquez (left) was killed in a hit-and-run on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in the 2100 block of E. Loop 1604 S. (Crime Stoppers)

BCSO believes a 2015 maroon Toyota Avalon struck the man and fled the scene. It has damage to the front right and its side, and is missing its passenger-side mirror.

Crime Stoppers are now searching for the driver responsible and are issuing a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app.

