Suspect threatened to shoot teen after stealing Jordans, San Antonio police say

San Antonio police are searching for a suspect in a robbery that happened March 29 in a parking lot in the 8400 block of North Loop 1604 West.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who they say robbed a teenager of Jordan shoes and threatened to shoot him.

The robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. March 29 at a parking lot located in the 8400 block of North Loop 1604 West.

According to a Crime Stoppers report, the victim, 19, met up with the unknown male to sell him the shoes.

The suspect tried to flee with the shoes without paying for them, and the victim began to chase the suspect, police said.

The suspect then pulled out a gun from his waistband and threatened to shoot the teen if he followed him, according to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP. Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

