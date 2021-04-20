All northbound lanes of I-35 closed near FM 306 following major collision, New Braunfels police say

Image courtesy of the New Braunfels Police Department.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – All four northbound lanes of Interstate Highway 35 have been closed off following a major traffic collision near FM 306, New Braunfels Police said.

Police said the crash happened just past FM 306 and all traffic is being diverted onto the access road at the exit for FM 306.

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️ NB I-35 CLOSED at FM 306 in New Braunfels due to major accident. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/qS5M2VQy7H — TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) April 20, 2021

Texas Department of Transportation say to expect “significant delays” for the next several hours.

UPDATE (4:55pm): The accident scene has been cleared and traffic on I-35 at FM 306 is open again. Expect residual delays... Posted by New Braunfels Police Department on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.

