Motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-10 westbound

Image of crash on I-10 westbound near Fair Oaks.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a fatal motorcycle crash late Sunday night.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on Interstate 10 westbound near Old Fredericksburg Road and Fair Oaks Ranch, not far from Leon Springs.

According to deputies, a motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle, causing a chain reaction. The motorcyclist was killed in the crash, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Monday.

BCSO said a total of three vehicles were involved in the collision. No one else was hurt.

The name of the motorcyclist killed has not been released, pending notification to next of kin.

The main lanes of Interstate 10 westbound were closed near Fair Oaks as emergency crews worked at the scene. The lanes have since reopened.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

