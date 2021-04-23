Families await possible FDA approval for Pfizer vaccine in kids 12-15

SAN ANTONIO – As demand for vaccines in Texas falls off, could we soon see it rise among younger teens?

All Texans 16 years or older are eligible to be vaccinated, but only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for those under 18. The drug manufacturer believes its safe for younger teens, too.

Pfizer says its vaccine is safe for children as young as 12 years old and has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to amend its emergency use authorization to include the expanded age range.

“While the FDA cannot predict how long our evaluation of the data and information will take, we will review the request as expeditiously as possible using our thorough and science-based approach,” FDA acting commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock tweeted on April 9.

For families bringing in their older teens on Friday at the Wonderland of the Americas vaccination site, the idea of being able to get the shots for their younger children was a welcome one.

“I wish she was old enough to get vaccinated,” Desiree Alvarado said of her 13-year-old daughter.

Alvarado explained that her 16-year-old daughter, who received her second dose on Friday, is home-schooled for medical reasons. Because of the pandemic, her 13-year-old has been attending school virtually “because we don’t want her to possibly end up getting it and bring it at home.”

Casey Carlson was at the vaccination site Friday with her 19-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter. All of them were getting their second dose.

