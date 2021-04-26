Driver in custody after leading officers on high-speed vehicle chase across town, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A male driver has been detained following a high-speed vehicle chase across town early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. following an alert sent out by the Lufkin Police Department.

According to SAPD, Lufkin police had put out an alert for the kidnapping of an adult woman on Sunday and the missing woman’s phone was signaling she might be on the East Side of San Antonio.

SAPD said they spotted what they believed was a vehicle involved in the kidnapping and attempted to pull the vehicle over. That’s when, police said, the vehicle instead sped off, leading officers on a high-speed chase of up to 100 mph through the east, central and south sides.

As many as two people eventually bailed from the vehicle around South Presa Street, but the driver of the vehicle kept going until he was finally detained on Interstate 10 just before Pecan Valley Drive.

Police said they are still looking for the missing woman, whose phone continues to signal her in the area.

Ad

SAPD did not identify the driver of the vehicle or say what charges may be filed. They also did not give the identity of the missing woman.

No one was hurt in the incident, police said.