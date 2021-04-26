Who is the better driver, you or your spouse?

If you’re planning a road trip for your next vacation, odds are you might get into some sort of disagreement about driving habits with your spouse.

According to a survey posted in The Sun, there are several arguments that most couples get into.

First, not using turn signals. Not only is this not safe, but it can get you pulled over and lead to a possible ticket.

Another cause for arguments is braking at the last minute. This can be scary for your passengers who don’t know if you’re fully in control of the vehicle.

Rounding out some of the top complaints are speeding, tailgating, and staying in the left lane the whole time you are driving.

The most popular complaint is spouses using their smart phones while driving, whether it’s texting, using social media apps, or watching videos.

Some honorable mentions for complaints include spouses that put on makeup while driving, or taking turns too fast.

So as you embark on your next vacation on the road this summer, keep some of these in mind so you might be able to give your spouse and other drivers around you a little more peace of mind.