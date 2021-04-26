SAPD: Driver charged with DWI following crash that injured woman

SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old woman leaving a bar just north of downtown was hit by a vehicle late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 11:15 p.m. near the intersection of North Alamo Street and 8th Street, not far from Interstate 37 and Brooklyn Avenue.

According to police, two men and a woman were crossing a street not in a crosswalk after leaving a bar when the woman was struck by a vehicle.

Police said the driver was traveling southbound on North Alamo and just narrowly missed the two men, but did hit the woman. The 21-year-old man driving pulled over following the crash.

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center by EMS for a non-life-threatening head injury, and she is expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department and EMS both answered the call.

The male driver was found to be intoxicated and he was placed under arrest for DWI. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.