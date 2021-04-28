Man gunned down overnight was ‘well-liked’ in neighborhood, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a man who was gunned down in the middle of an East Side street was well-known and well-liked in the neighborhood.

Police say witnesses told them the victim was walking along the sidewalk in the 500 block of Sterling Drive when a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a small SUV, pulled up next to him and stopped.

They say right after the man leaned into the vehicle, someone inside began firing a rifle.

The victim was hit at least once and died. The name of the man has not been released.

Police say the shooter continued firing as the vehicle sped away from the scene.

They found about a half dozen shell casings in the street and took them as evidence.

Officers say the victim appeared to be in his 40s and may have been homeless.

However, they say most people in the neighborhood knew him and described him as “a nice guy.”