U.S. Army investigation finds Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed by supervisor but not killer

An investigation by the U.S. Army unveiled that 20-year-old Army specialist Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed by a supervisor and that leaders at Fort Hood did not act accordingly after she came forward, according to a report from ABC News.

The investigation’s findings were released Friday, April 30. Twenty-one soldiers were reprimanded or disciplined based on the investigation’s results that found more incidents of harassment not related to Guillen’s murder or carried out by the soldier accused of murdering her, according to ABC.

ABC reports the investigation found that Guillen had been sexually harassed on two occasions by one of her supervisors and that they had “created an intimidating, hostile environment.”

“The unit leadership was informed of the harassment as well as the supervisor’s counterproductive leadership, and failed to take appropriate action,” the report reads.

The investigation revealed that between April to Sept. of 2019, Spc. Aaron Robinson— Guillen’s alleged murderer — sexually harassed a different female specialist at Fort Hood, not Guillen.

“The investigation found no credible evidence to conclude that Robinson sexually harassed Guillen or that they had any relationship outside of their work setting,” the report states.

Although the investigation found evidence of sexual harassment and mistreatment toward Guillen, Army officials said those incidents were not related to her murder.

Army officials said in a release they will not disclose the rank or identity of the supervisor accused of sexually harassing Guillen.