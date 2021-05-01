At the polls: More than 5,000 voters cast their ballots in Bexar County Saturday morning

SAN ANTONIO – In the first two hours of Election Day, there have been 5,015 voters who have cast their ballots so far in Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Elections Department.

The department shared the update on social media around 9 a.m. Saturday.

There’s still plenty of time to head to the polls, as they are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are more than 240 voting centers you can choose from as well. You can see the full list of polling sites here.

In San Antonio, voters will decide who will lead the city and city council as well as decide the fate of the controversial Proposition B. Depending on where you live, you may be voting in city, school district, water district or special elections.

Any U.S. citizen who is 18 years old by Election Day and registered to vote in Texas can vote in the election, with a few exceptions prohibited by law. The deadline to register to vote has already passed.

To check if you are registered, click here.

We’ll keep updating this story as more numbers come in throughout the day.