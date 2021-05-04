Do you know this woman? San Antonio police say she may be connected to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is requesting help in identifying and locating a woman believed to be connected to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy on the Northwest Side.

The shooting happened on Feb. 20 close to the entrance of the Star Club Apartments, located at 8800 Starcrest. Police say Isaiah Sullivan was shot inside of a black SUV and thrown out of the vehicles on the city’s Northeast Side.

The individual witnessed on video camera footage is considered a person of interest in this investigation.

Anyone with any information on the identity or the whereabouts of the individual is asked to call the Homicide office at (210) 207-7635.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).

