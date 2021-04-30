Police, Crime Stoppers seek clues in slaying of 17-year-old in Leon Valley

According to police, on April 19, Erick Torres was shot and killed while traveling in the 7200 block of Huebner Road in Leon Valley.

LEON VALLEY, Texas – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the slaying of a 17-year-old in a possible road rage incident.

According to police, on April 19, Erick Torres was shot and killed while traveling in the 7200 block of Huebner Road in Leon Valley.

Police said the shooters were in a medium to dark colored sport utility vehicle and drove up alongside the red Ford Taurus that Torres was riding in and fired several gunshots.

Two occupants inside the car were struck by the gunfire, police said. Torres would later died from his injuries.

Investigators say another red sedan similar to the Taurus was possibly involved in a road rage incident with the suspect vehicle prior to the shooting.

Police are treating Torres’ death as a murder investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.