Fugitive with ties to San Antonio added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list

Henry Anthony Taylor, 52, is a high-risk sex offender wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. He was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list.

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety has added a fugitive with ties to San Antonio to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list.

According to a news release, Henry Anthony Taylor, 52, is a high-risk sex offender wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.

Taylor was convicted In 1993 of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in Indiana and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In 2010, Taylor was sentenced in Bexar County to four years probation for failure to register as a sex offender.

While on probation, he was convicted in Bexar County of sexually assaulting a 54-year-old woman and was given two 8-year prison sentences to run concurrently.

Taylor was released from prison in September 2019 and seven months later the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender.

A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information leading to Taylor’s arrest.

Tipsters can provide information to authorities by one of three methods: