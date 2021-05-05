2 SAPD officers suspended after body cameras expose misconduct

SAN ANTONIO – While traveling at speeds of up to 92 mph during an unauthorized pursuit, a San Antonio police officer took his hands off the wheel to send a text message. That same day, in an unrelated incident, another officer was heard making “numerous offensive, unnecessary and verbally abusive statements” to a suspect who fled from him.

Both cases, exposed by the officers’ own body cameras, led to 15-day suspensions doled out in January, according to police suspension records obtained four months after they were requested by KSAT 12 News.

On July 17, Officer Carlos Asebedo Jr. observed a Honda Civic that was driving aggressively, according to the suspension documents. Asebedo pulled the driver over, but the driver subsequently fled from the traffic stop.

“Officer Asebedo, contrary to department policy and without the authorization of a supervisor, then pursued the Honda Civic with his vehicle’s emergency lights and siren activated,” according to the records.

Ad

During the chase, Asebedo reached speeds up to 92 mph in a 35 mph zone on Somerset Road, in addition to traveling on the wrong side of Palo Alto Road, investigators found.

While reviewing footage from his body camera, investigators also discovered that Asebedo sent a text message with his phone “even briefly taking both hands off the steering wheel.”

When Asebedo found the abandoned vehicle in the 8800 block of Oletha, a passing motorist told officers that the man they’re looking for may have run into a home on the street.

Asebedo approached the home armed with his AR-15, according to the records.