SAPD searching for person who fired assault rifle at home occupied by children

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for a person who is responsible for shooting at a home that was occupied by children and adults last month.

The incident happened around 4:50 a.m. April 8 at a residence near Semlinger and Lord roads, not far from Copernicus Park on the East Side.

According to Crime Stoppers, the victim’s home was shot at by an unknown person armed with an assault rifle. Police said the home may have been targeted.

Several bullets struck the home, authorities said.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

To submit a tip, call 210-224-STOP (7867), text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637) or use the P3 Tips App.

